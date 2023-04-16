The union reported to Reuters that at least 25 people were killed and 183 injured across the country, after the clashes between soldiers and civilians, while no official statistics have been issued yet..

In exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia, Omar described the health situation in Sudan as “extremely deteriorating and not reassuring,” attributing this to a number of issues, including::

The great shortage in the medical staff, which is now present, has been exhausted during the past hours.

Difficulty in accessing hospitals, because fighting in the streets, with the continuation of shooting, as well as the indiscriminate use of heavy weapons, impedes the movement of medical personnel.

There is a shortage of aids, blood bags, solutions, painkillers and life-saving medicines.

The difficulty of reaching the injured and evacuating them to hospitals, and we call on both parties to open safe ways for ambulances.

We ask the Ministry of Health to play its role in providing facilities with aids and moving first aid .

We appeal to organizations working in the medical field to contribute to the evacuation of the injured and to provide us with life-saving aids and medicines, and they can also provide safe transportation for medical personnel to hospitals.

Hospitals are overcrowded

Two doctors in hospitals in the capital, Khartoum, told Sky News Arabia, “The medical situation is very difficult at the present time, in light of the lack of intravenous solutions, blood bags and medical aids.”“.

The two doctors indicated that there is difficulty in reaching the wounded and the dead in some areas that are still witnessing an exchange of fire until now, while hospitals were filled with large numbers of wounded..

Video clips and photos on social sites showed that hospitals in the capital, Khartoum, were crowded with injured members of the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.