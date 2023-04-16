Yucatan.- A total of 82 undocumented migrants They were located by elements of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), in the town of Seyé, Yucatán.

According to what was reported by the state security agency. The migrants were located since last night in the Holactún region in the aforementioned municipality.

Until the early hours of this Saturday there were 56 immigrants located in the area of ​​the Seyé municipal garbage dump, however; The operation continued because with the drone overflight it was detected that there were more people hospitalized in the bush.

The seizure was carried out by elements of the SSP attached to the Peninsular State Road Police and the State Investigation Police (PEI).

It was reported that the migrants were assessed and cared for by State Police paramedics, as they showed signs of dehydration and exhaustion.

So far, of the 82 undocumented immigrants located in the vicinity of Seyé, 56 are from India, 24 from Guatemala and two from El Salvador. Of them, 69 are men, six women and seven minors.