Controversial electoral and judicial reforms aside, the bill initiative that has really caught the attention of the Mexican citizenry is the one that proposes to increase the days of rest for workers.

It was months ago when the law reform initiative was presented in the Congress of the Union that proposes that, instead of 1 day, there be 2 rest days a week, going from 48 hours to 40 hours of work a week.

However, while citizens wait for the approval of the reform to the Federal Labor Law (LFT), it is important to make it clear which Mexican workers would benefit if approved.

These are the workers who will benefit from the 2023 labor reform

According to data collected by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mexico is one of the countries with the highest workloadthat is, where workers work more hours per week.

Given this, there have been many investigations that have revealed the physical and psychological damage that derives from the excess of work that many people who work in the formal sector suffer, highlighting, for example, stress.

Under this framework, an initiative to reform the Federal Labor Law was presented, through which it is sought that it is no longer just one mandatory rest day a week, but 2 days.

This is due to the fact that it is proposed that the working week of workers in the Mexican Republic go from the current 48 hours to only 40 hours, that is, a decrease of 8 hours a week.

It is in this way that, if approved by the Congress of the Union and published by the head of the Federal Executive Power in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), The Mexican workers who would benefit would only be those who work in companies or with employers registered with the Tax Administration Service (SAT), that is, formal businesses that pay taxes.

It means that People who work in the informal sector will not be able to work only 5 days a week, or those who already work under this rest scheme, such as some government positions at different levels.