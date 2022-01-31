Labor market The Paper Association invited UPM to continue discussions

According to the Paper Association, both parties to the employment dispute have a willingness to contract.

Paper Union has called on the forestry company UPM to continue last week ‘s discussion on progress in the labor market in order to end the month – long strike, the association said in a statement.

Representatives of the Paper Association’s and UPM’s five businesses met at the invitation of the Paper Association last Wednesday, but the parties did not move forward and no new meeting was agreed.

The Paper Association says it considers it important to continue the discussions that have begun “in an open spirit, because there is a willingness on both sides to agree”.

According to the association, the labor market situation is “critical and therefore negotiations need to move forward”.

Paper Union and UPM are discussing collective bargaining. The Paper Association would like to start negotiations on a company-specific agreement, but UPM has announced that it will only start negotiations on a business-by-business basis.

The Paper Association began a strike at UPM’s Finnish mills in early January. In the second week, the union’s government decided that the strike would continue until 19 February if no collective agreement was reached by then.

The downtime affects factories in Rauma, Pietarsaari, Jämsä, Tampere, Valkeakoski, Kouvola and Lappeenranta.