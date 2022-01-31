ROME. Not even two months after the brutal murder of the Piedmontese researcher Davide Giri, another young man of Italian origins was the victim of yet another episode of violence in New York where in the last two years crimes have increased in a frightening way. Anthony D’Onofrio, 22, was stabbed to death outside a Mexican restaurant on Third Avenue. Born in Brooklyn to a Sicilian mother and a father from the province of Latina, he drove the iconic carriages of New York to earn a living, taking tourists up and down Central Park. But his real dream was to become an airplane pilot. From his Facebook page you can sense the strong bond with Italy and the passion for his typical dishes. «Castelforte is experiencing the untimely death of Anthony with deep pain and emotional participation. A young life was suddenly cut short. We are left with the pain and the commitment to live so that certain tragedies never happen again. No life can end this way. The thought and closeness of the entire municipal administration and of all fellow citizens reach the family », the mayor of the city, Angelo Felice Pompeo, wrote on Facebook, where Anthony had been a few years ago to visit some relatives.

According to the first reconstructions of the police, the young Italian American was attacked during a fight around 4 in the morning outside the Catrinas Mexican Grill restaurant. He later died at the Langone hospital in Brooklyn, where he was rushed. 19-year-old Kevin Cuatlacuatl was arrested for the murder, also guilty of injuring another 22-year-old young man in the head who is not in serious condition.

In recent times, violence and crime are rampant in New York which, according to many observers, has returned to the levels of 30 years ago, before the squeeze of Rudolph Giuliani and 11 September. It is the streets of Brooklyn, where Anthony was stabbed, the main battlefield but there is an increase in crime in Manhattan as well. Last year there were over 500 deaths and injuries, never so many in ten years. The Covid pandemic, of which New York has long been the epicenter in the United States, has contributed greatly to exacerbate the situation. The shutters of shops and restaurants lowered, the theaters and cinemas closed, the empty offices, the absence of tourists and the deserted streets have made the metropolis much more dangerous. In the coming days, President Joe Biden is planning a visit to New York to meet with new mayor Eric Adams, who promised zero tolerance against violence during the election campaign, to discuss the administration’s strategy against crime. Biden’s plan calls for record funding to cities and states to put more cops on the streets and invest in community-based violence prevention programs.