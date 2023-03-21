SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Corn exports from Brazil in the 2022/23 cycle are estimated at a “minimum level” of 40 million tonnes, compared to 46.6 million tonnes in the previous season, according to a forecast by consultancy Safras & Mercado. released this Tuesday.

Analyst Paulo Molinari assessed that this possible drop is associated with factors such as the export corridor in Ukraine, which guarantees shipments from some ports in the country at war with Russia, in addition to a recovery of the corn crop in the European Union, which bought large Brazilian cereal volumes last season, after a drop due to drought.

In a presentation made on the internet, the analyst also said that, although China authorized Brazilian corn exports at the end of last year, the Asian country must have supply in other countries, such as the United States.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora)