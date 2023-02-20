Monday, February 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Labor disputes | Mediation of labor disputes in the AKT transport sector continues in the afternoon

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Labor disputes | Mediation of labor disputes in the AKT transport sector continues in the afternoon

Late last night, AKT rejected the second settlement proposal in the labor dispute in the narrowing industry. It has not yet been announced whether the conciliation will continue.

Car- and the Transport Workers’ Union AKT’s mediation of labor disputes in the transport sector will continue this afternoon at 1 p.m.

Regarding the bus staff and maintenance workshops, mediation will continue tomorrow, Tuesday.

Late last night, AKT rejected the second settlement proposal in the labor dispute in the narrowing industry. It has not yet been announced whether the conciliation will continue.

AKT’s strikes continue in ports, in the truck industry, in the tanker and oil products industry, and in terminal operations. No back limit has been defined for the condensing industry strike.

#Labor #disputes #Mediation #labor #disputes #AKT #transport #sector #continues #afternoon

See also  President López Obrador assured that there will be no impunity for those involved in crime in Ayotzinapa - France 24
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result