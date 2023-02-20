Labor disputes | Mediation of labor disputes in the AKT transport sector continues in the afternoon

Late last night, AKT rejected the second settlement proposal in the labor dispute in the narrowing industry. It has not yet been announced whether the conciliation will continue.

Car- and the Transport Workers’ Union AKT’s mediation of labor disputes in the transport sector will continue this afternoon at 1 p.m.

Regarding the bus staff and maintenance workshops, mediation will continue tomorrow, Tuesday.

AKT’s strikes continue in ports, in the truck industry, in the tanker and oil products industry, and in terminal operations. No back limit has been defined for the condensing industry strike.