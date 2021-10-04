Esaú Reátegui, better known as La Uchulú, used his Instagram account to tell how he achieved fame. The famous tiktoker revealed that he became known after sharing a video where he danced the song “I don’t know” from Explosión de Iquitos.

The cast member of Reventonazo de la Chola clarified that he has been in the art world for two years and that he has never used his personal problems to create content on social networks.

“I’ve been making videos for about two years, and I’ve only been on television for four months, and I already had my audience. It was because of the little videos I’ve been doing. I do not touch my personal life much, but there are many more cute videos for everyone ”, Said the influencer.

Was the response of La Uchulú after an Instagram user commented in one of his publications that he has no talent. “Zero talent, zero charisma, you made yourself known only for your misfortunes,” he wrote.

The questioning continued, as a netizen told him. “It’s one thing for you to make people laugh, another thing for you to feel like a diva for doing I don’t know what. I still do not understand the humor of this, but anyway, for tastes and colors. Without disrespect, of course, ”he said.