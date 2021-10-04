Administrative in Orero, third mandate for Gnecco

Orero – Third term for Giacomo “Mino” Gnecco. The people of Orero have renewed their trust and he, very satisfied with the result, continues what he has started up to now, with a largely renewed team, made up of many motivated young people. The re-elected mayor of the town of Fontanabuona obtained 277 preferences equal to 92.95 percent, against 21 by Iolanda “Iole” Bagicalupi, 7.5 percent who will enter the opposition city council, together with Fabrizio Raggio, 5 votes , and Giovanni Torre, 2 (“Together for Orero”). Numerous preferences for the majority, “Vivere Orero” list: Angelo Arata 41; Marco Dentone 39; Michele Pastorino 38; Davide Negri 27; Christian Pecchia 27; Wiliam Zolezzi 10; Roberto Secci 9; Luca Lorenzo Gardella 5.

“I am really happy and I want to thank everyone, even those who did not vote for me, but still exercised their right to do so. I am satisfied with the result obtained – comments Gnecco who in recent weeks had just reaffirmed the decision to reapply because the residents themselves had asked him – We will strive as always and even more, to improve the country. We will continue our administrative program, trying to do better and better. We have lowered the age of the list by including some eighteen-year-olds, who have taken many preferences (see Pastorino). And so, let’s look to the future. With respect to works and public works, we will continue as per the electoral program – he guarantees – The alert had worried me a little, perhaps some elderly citizen eventually decided not to leave the house and did not go to vote, due to bad weather , but, in general, we have kept the consensus of the previous electoral round ».

With respect to the priorities of the program, Gnecco aims to recover the abandoned village of Costa di Soglio, and to revive it by arranging the crumbling cottages. To find the necessary resources, it intends to participate in public tenders and hunt for funding. Then there are the video surveillance, the asphalts, a parking space to be built at the cemetery of Soglio. Just to give some examples.

The challenger Bacigalupi, who even five years ago had tried to undermine Gnecco, collects fewer preferences than last time, takes note of the result and congratulates the winner. Elegant reaction which, however, does not dispel the bitterness in the mouth. “I do not hide that I am disappointed – he admits – Comparing myself with the residents, I expected something more. We have been very busy, many congratulate me for having presented an alternative and for having put “the face” on it. As always. If the citizenry has decided so, however, that’s fine. Patience. We will still work on the opposition ».

Returning to the new majority, with many newly elected young people, this aspect seems to have been appreciated, evidently, in the village, so much so that even Carlo Queirolo, head of the Soglio Celebration Committee, says: “It seems to me a good sign, there is a desire to continuity and, at the same time, growth. At a time when we often hear it said that young people have moved away from politics, we have an important fact. Bucking. New personalities are also welcome to help enhance the town of Fontanabuona ».