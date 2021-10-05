Spice – Driving without a license because revoked, without insurance because he had never insured the car and without the registration certificate because he had never made the “switch” to the motorization. It was he himself who confessed everything when he was stopped by police officers in the La Spezia station area.

A forty-four year old is in trouble. Now he has to answer for six traffic violations. The policemen seized the vehicle, which is now under administrative detention.

He escapes after an accident but loses his license plate, tracked down and sanctioned

He does not give way to the roundabout, causes an accident by bumping into a car and runs away but loses his license plate. For the traffic police of La Spezia, called by the damaged driver, it was easy to trace the woman who had left. It happened in La Spezia. The injured party, calling the local police to investigate the incident, hoped that a video camera or some witness could provide useful information for tracing the person responsible. But the brigade found the license plate of the car that had caused the accident on the ground. So they went without fail. The woman, reached near her home, was fined with a fine of over 200 euros with the deduction of 7 points from the driving license. It will also have to reimburse the material damage caused to the other party.

