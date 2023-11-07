Is Spain prepared for unexpected catastrophes? ‘Crisis Cabinet’, the new program that La Sexta will premiere very soon, addresses our country’s capacity to respond to exceptional situations such as a tsunami, a cyberattack or a major electrical blackout that could change our lives in an instant. Presented by Emilio Doménech ‘Nanísimo’, the format produced by Newtral, the production company of journalist Ana Pastor, interviews different scientists and experts to answer a difficult question. And she finds it: «Perhaps in some cases the protocols are not where they should be yet, but when you interview those who are in conversation with the institutions you realize that we are at another level compared to other Western powers. I leave calmly. Let everyone draw their own conclusions,” says the communicator.

For the director of Current Affairs programs at Atresmedia TV, the objective of ‘Crisis Cabinet’ is very clear. «It is answering the question of whether in Spain we are prepared for potential scenarios that, like the coronavirus, no one saw coming. It is about knowing the response capacity of our country,” explains the director, who adds that these types of premises and approaches have been seen in fiction, but not in current formats. «I don’t know if we are going to see or experience a cyber attack, a blackout or a tsunami. The question is when it will be,” she says.

The head of the production company, Ana Pastor, states that during the development of the program they realized that other countries had already faced protocols on how to deal with disasters. “What is being done in Spain?” questioned the presenter herself, who points out that “one of the great successes” of our country is that they do have these protocols planned “although zero risk, as they tell us, is impossible.” .

«Learn from misfortunes»



«The misfortunes in other places, like Fukushima, have made other governments learn. Armies and hospitals have protocols. It is evident that in the event of a sudden misfortune it is difficult but, within what can be prevented, Spain is doing it,” reassures Pastor who, however, places important emphasis on the argument: “The experts warn, but the administrations do not always They take the glove. In Cádiz, all those interviewed tell us that there will be a tsunami, but the authorities need to really believe it.

During the six installments of the first season, the program asks what would happen if the coasts of Cádiz, Huelva or Málaga were hit by a tsunami; or what would happen if a solar storm destroyed all electronic devices and caused a major blackout and how we would restore power to homes, hospitals or communications systems.

La Sexta’s new bet also addresses safety in nuclear power plants and adds more questions to which they provide answers: Can bacteria become immune to antibiotics? Will superbugs be to blame for the next global pandemic? All this accompanied by the use of 2D and 3D graphics integrated into the environment in order to explain complex phenomena in a simple way.

new format



The new format of La Sexta has a debutant presenter, but very well known to the channel’s followers. Nanisimo achieved popularity among the general public thanks to his live performances from the United States for spaces such as ‘Al Rojo Vivo’ or ‘El Objective’, where he recounted Donald Trump’s last stage in the White House, the pandemic or the protests over the death of George Floyd.

After standing out as a streamer specializing in pop culture and American politics, he is now making his debut on general television after his success on Twitch. “I moved to Spain at the end of last year and Ana Pastor told me that she was going to present a program,” he recalls. «I have been covering the United States, but all on my own. Here a new world opens up to me, collaborating with a multidisciplinary and brutal team », he praises.

Emilio Doménech also highlights that ‘Crisis Cabinet’ is based on a philosophy that he shares a lot. “It seems that journalistic rigor has to be linked to a very neat seriousness, but there are times when it is necessary to reach people in another way with entertainment that is not going to deprive us of that scientific rigor,” he explains.