Editorial | Schools have an obligation to make up for absences

In Espoo, the high school student did not get a permit for his own vacation. Absences from school have increased, and schools are now trying to reverse the trend.

Tare you out of school? Homes and schools have been grappling with this question more and more often since the corona era.

Absences have increased significantly at all levels of education, and this fall, schools have taken a new approach to dealing with them. It was visible in the school in Espoo, where HS reports on the weekend. A high school student was not granted leave for a week-long trip abroad with his family.

The principal justified the decision with the amendment to the Basic Education Act that came into effect in August. According to it, the organizer of the education must prevent the absences of the student participating in basic education and monitor and intervene in a planned manner.

The underlying reasons are alarming. There have been many more absent students since the pandemic period. When the matter was investigated in Turku last fall, the number of “super absentees” had increased dramatically from the previous year. More than ten percent of the students had managed to be absent for more than 50 hours from the beginning of the school year to the end of November.

In the school health survey this year, approximately 40 percent of upper-class students reported regular sickness absences, while in previous surveys the share has been around a quarter.

Mental health disorders among young people have increased at the same pace. More and more people have anxiety and depression. In studies, the phenomenon has been seen to be linked, among other things, to the proliferation of smartphones.

The situation was similar even before the corona-era school closures, which finally blew up the absence bank. When schools opened, people were told to stay home because of even the slightest symptom. It was downright a civic duty.

Even though the worst of the pandemic is behind us, many young people feel that the absences have been left behind. When a child complains of being sick in the morning, it is difficult for a parent to make a medical examination. Headache, stomach ache, sore throat or mental health reasons – none of them may show up on the thermometer, but you can’t deny the symptoms either.

Mspending time with family is basically a happy thing. Time together, new experiences and improving language skills are worthwhile things in a child’s life. Families with children feel it’s unfair that trips are most expensive during school holidays. It can be made easier by staggering holidays at different times. Camps and competition trips related to hobbies are also completely understandable reasons for absences.

However, the stricter policy of some schools regarding absences can be understood. When the absences are red and the learning results are getting worse year by year, something has to be done.

“ Many Central European countries have compulsory schooling.

It is known that absences weaken school success. The principal’s duty is to ensure that all children in the school learn what is included in the goals. Emphasizing the importance of attendance is also a message that the school matters and the student matters.

Education is a big investment for society. Many Central European countries have compulsory schooling, and a family can be fined for taking an unauthorized vacation. In Finland, it seems like a distant thought, at least for now.

Phowever, the surge in absenteeism cannot be tackled by denying individual leave permits. The most important thing is a caring atmosphere and early intervention in concerns. It is good that schools have started to reduce absences with the new law. Discussions with the home should be started as soon as the situation is seen to be slipping in a bad direction.

Asking for your own vacations may naturally decrease when the message about negative decisions spreads. When booking a holiday, adults don’t always think about the fact that being away from school for a long time can also cause stress for the child, when tasks still have to be done and tests are piling up.

