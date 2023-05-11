Collection record at San Siro. On the occasion of the semi-final of the Champions League between Inter and Milan, revenues from spectators exceeded ten million euros. Precisely, 10,461,705.00. This is the match with the highest grossing in the history of the Meazza and of Italian football in general in a Champions League match. Exceeded the 9.1 million of Milan-Tottenham, first leg of the round of 16 won by the Rossoneri. More than 75,000 fans are present at San Siro.