Malaga wants La Rosaleda to be packed next Saturday (8:00 p.m.) against Burgos, a match where victory is essential to ensure its permanence in the Second Division. To encourage this challenge, it has launched a peculiar initiative. The club, as in the last match, will give away a completely free ticket to all Fiel Malaguistas. In addition, if you are a season ticket holder, take out this free ticket and use both, the club will reward you with a 20% discount on the price of renewing your season ticket for the 2022-23 season.

So far this season, the best entry occurred on 11-20-2021 against Las Palmas. That day 22,128 fans attended. A tricky date because since then Malaga has not won again in front of its people. Almost six months have passed and the balance in this time is bleak: eleven games, five draws and six defeats with seven goals scored and 20 conceded.

And it is that it has gone from paradise to nightmare. Before chaining this disastrous streak, the people of Malaga were almost the best local team in Europe with seven wins and two draws. This domestic mismatch is the main reason why Malaga, with two games to go, is not saved from relegation. Life is a slide or a Ferris wheel, whichever you prefer.

Allegations by Brandon

On the other hand, Málaga is preparing allegations before the Competition Committee to try to prevent the warning received at 90′ of the match against Tenerife from being counted.. The explanation contained in the arbitration report is as follows: “Holding an opponent while avoiding a promising attack.” Fifth warning that would prevent him from playing the important game on Saturday. But the images offer doubts. Was it really Brandon who cut off that promising attack from the island team? Or was it Paulino? It is a ‘reasonable doubt’ that if he convinces Competition, it could mean that the player is released from the sanction. He would continue to be warned, just like Paulino, Jozabed, Ramón and Luis Muñoz. Brandon, with nine goals (four penalties) is the team’s top scorer. The absence of the Spaniard would be a problem for the coach, Pablo Guede, who is short of troops at the front, especially after having separated Antoñín due to discipline.