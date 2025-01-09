Honoring your style The Revolt In its last broadcast, it parodied the conflicts that can sometimes occur on a team and how some television characters can become deified.

Thus, Jorge Ponce showed, always in a humorous tonehow things could be if he were a conflicted divo. In one of the sketches of the program, Jorge Ponce is shown leaving the stage, where after showing his best face, he suddenly appears haughty and angry.

“Yoli, aunt, again, colleague, “How many times do I have to say it?” he says to the councilor, who points out the script.. “What it doesn’t say is that I’m seen bald on television,” the comedian complains, exaggerating his bad manners.

Always within the fiction, he goes to a member of the team who offers him food, but Ponce grabs the ham and throws it on the ground complaining that it is not of sufficient quality.

The worst bad manners come when the makeup artist tries to touch him up and he pushes her away shouting “which I don’t want now!” That’s when another member of the team bursts out and grabs Ponce by the lapels, pushing him against a wall in a confrontation in which The Magic Man tries to separate them.

In the height of surrealism, the councilor gives him a fake baby that Ponce begins to cradle. “It seems incredible that I have to be with the program, with the baby, with the jokes... I’m already tired. “You’re going to wake up my child,” he says.

However, the gag ends with everyone asking for forgiveness, hugging and celebrating that they are “the best.” The program shared the clip adding: “There are conflicts on all teams.”