Real Sociedad won at El Sadar and Osasuna turned the page in the Cup, after a match that, until both teams returned to the field after the break, did not begin to look like a cup clash. Until then it had been a sandpaper duel between two teams that seemed to settle for a draw, as if a distribution of points would suit them, forgetting that this competition is not about that. The ball flew through the sky of Pamplona without falling to the ground; The footballers collided as if they would never find the clear path. There were no ideas but occurrences, no attacks but skirmishes. Everything happened quickly.

0 Aitor, David García, Catena, Juan Cruz, Jesús Areso, Lucas Torró (Rubén García, min. 65), Mojica (Rubén Peña, min. 65), Jon Moncayola, Arnáiz (Kike Barja, min. 79), Ante Budimir ( Raul García de Haro, min. 79) and Aimar Oroz (Pablo Ibáñez, min. 84) 2 Remiro, Zubeldia, Tierney, Le Normand, Elustondo (Jon Aramburu, min. 80), Merino, Urko Gonzalez (Beñat Turrientes, min. 59), Arsen Zakharyan, Oyarzabal (Jon Magunacelaya, min. 73), André Silva (Sadiq, min. 73) and Barrenetxea (Brais, min. 59) See also The JEP opens its macro case 11: it will investigate gender-based violence committed within the framework of the Colombian conflict Goals 0-1 min. 56: Oyarzabal. 0-2 min. 97: Merino. Referee Alejandro José Hernández Hernández Yellow cards Arrasate (min. 32), Jesús Areso (min. 55), Jon Magunacelaya (min. 74), Le Normand (min. 87) and Aitor (min. 96) red cards Catena (min. 56)

The teams had to go into the dugout, reflect on what had happened and change their record, because they had to return to the grass again and the game changed completely. In principle, Osasuna recovered the wings as if by magic, and what was worse for them, Real recovered their energy, and in a couple of minutes they got a shot from Zakharyan that Aitor Fernández deflected into a corner, the best chance of the game, and shortly after, Le Normand, who had been left hanging after the shot, was grabbed by Catena in the area. It was a penalty, which Oyarzabal converted, and a red card.

If the panorama had changed with the beginning of the second half, it was completely transformed in that action of the 53rd minute, because it gave Real an advantage, but it spurred Osasuna, who with almost everything lost, went for the tie, and The extensions began to arrive on the wings and the bombing of the Remiro area, which returned after its sanction.

Real struggled for a few minutes, until the storm subsided. The changes tempered Osasuna's impulses as the minutes passed, but the Arrasate team once again showed pride in stoppage time, which lasted more than eight minutes. Sadiq was already on the field, after his surprising return from the African Cup ruled out due to injury by the Nigerian doctors, but his team did not find him in any counterattack. La Real was only able to shake off the weight of uncertainty well into the stoppage time, in a counterattack by Turrientes, with Osasuna already very out of position, in which Aitor knocked down Brais when he tried to dribble him. The second penalty that Real took was taken by the Galician midfielder, it was stopped by the Osasuna goalkeeper, but Merino came from behind to finish off the play. La Real is in the quarterfinals.

