Yorbe Vertessen showed from the start against FC Twente (3-1) in the TOTO KNVB Cup and did not disappoint PSV coach Peter Bosz. The Belgian attacker, whose wish to leave is not being listened to for the time being, beautifully scored the first Eindhoven goal in the first half. Captain Luuk de Jong saw his team dominate again, but he also guarded against “arrogance”.