Imanol complained about so many games away from home without the heat of Anoeta, but he has not had such a bad time at home, except during his visit to the residents of Bilbao, and yet it is in his fiefdom where he is having the most difficulty play your game. He already has three consecutive draws. They returned, against Rayo, to having that popular warmth from the stands, but the rival was as deceptive as the day, sunny but cold.

0 Remiro, Zubeldia (Urko Gonzalez, min. 62), Le Normand (Jon Ander Olasagasti, min. 83), Javi Galán, Jon Pacheco, Jon Aramburu, Beñat Turrientes, Arsen Zakharyan (Brais, min. 29), Martín Zubimendi, Sadiq (Oyarzabal, min. 62) and André Silva (Sheraldo Becker, min. 62) 0 Dimitrievski, Luis Espino, Aridane, Lejeune, Balliu, Josep Chavarría, Unai López, Isi (De Frutos, min. 71), Óscar Valentín, Sergio Camello (Kike, min. 71) and Trejo (Nteka, min. 55) Goals Referee Alejandro José Hernández Hernández Yellow cards Trejo (min. 6), Balliu (min. 18), Unai López (min. 56), Javi Galán (min. 69), Nteka (min. 84) and Jon Pacheco (min. 93)

The crash was too, and the final result is a reflection of what was seen on the grass. Not even purists can enjoy a spectacle like that, because there were no tactical baths from one coach to another, nor lessons on how to defend one way or another. Only helplessness on both sides, but, of course, in a scenario like this, Rayo benefited from earning a point in such a complicated fiefdom, and Real suffered from the slowdown they suffered. There are not even reasons on either side to hold the referee, Hernández Hernández, VAR star in the last week, responsible, who did not have to resort to using him in any action, because the areas ended up virgin.

Imanol is doing everything he can to put together a lineup with potential players, because the games and injuries are piling up. Football is like that, the classics say, in which everyone is equal, but some are more equal than others, and Real, in these months, is experiencing difficulties, not so much because of the results, which are still good, but because the mechanical problems, with a lot of football players repairing the engine and a few body and paint workers, a bit limping, but still fit for the cause. And also the absent ones, of course, Kubo and Traoré are not just anything.

With Rayo Vallecano in front, Francisco's team was always neat, cautious, but eager to assault the San Sebastian field, although many times without the necessary tools because Isi was very guarded near the right wing and Camello had two sighthounds on him: Le Normand and Zubeldia, who prevented him from reaching the balls that Unai López was trying to distribute, who played in his city and wanted to show off.

With these premises, neither one nor the other were capable of generating the necessary football to sufficiently alarm the rival. The ball was moving through the midfield, from here to there, but the areas had the electric fence on. Nobody came close just in case, so Dimitrievski, who in theory should have had more work, only had to stretch his arms in first-half stoppage time to deflect a strong but centered shot from Zubimendi, and Remiro, not even that.

In the first half, the only notable incident was another misfortune in the form of an injury, more problems for Imanol, when Zakharyan hurt his left ankle and had to leave his place to Brais Méndez, whom in theory the realistic coach wanted give some more rest. Almost at the end of the game, international Le Normand also asked for a change and left with muscle discomfort.

The second was a carbon copy of the first. Imanol, as the minutes passed, tried to turn the game around by including his heavyweights in the eleven, the ones he had available, of course, but Francisco reinforced the midfield with reinforced cement.

There were also no clear approaches to the goals, except for a shot by Turrientes that Dimitrievski rejected, and a lateral center from Rayo that Remiro launched himself into, but nothing more. He made a attempt to dominate the Vallecano team in the final minutes of the game, but was not able to create anything drinkable, so the game ended as it had begun. Nobody enjoyed it in Anoeta.

