Rec Room it is a “social” sandbox game that has a notable amount of users and is quite popular on the PC, which also had a version for VR headsets but which will not come to PlayStation VR2because the team considers conversion not economically justifiable.
What is perhaps striking is not so much the lack of the game on the Sony platform, given that it is a title that is not specifically aimed at hardcore gamers, but rather the motivation given by the team, i.e. the fact that this version could hardly lead to recover development costs of the port.
Considering that much of the work is done and it would only be a matter of adapting the game to PS5 and PlayStation VR2, these production costs should not even be exaggerated, beyond the certification processes and the entry fees requested by Sony, therefore the a worrying part of that thinking is that the team sees the amount of platforms installed on the market as too low.
Rec Room is pretty good on PC
In short, for the developers of Rec Room it is likely that they are around too few PlayStation VR2 to allow you to earn enough from game sales to recoup the costs of working on the port.
In fact, Sony has no longer updated the sales data of PlayStation VR2 practically shortly after the launch of the peripheral, although the company has had the opportunity, on several occasions, to reel off sales data impressive on PS5 and other devices, so the idea that the headset isn't doing great on the market has emerged for some time.
It's also true that Rec Room on consoles can be considered a game nichetherefore it is likely that the developers simply evaluate the fact that the title may not have a great impact on the public and this could be decisive in the face of a “not simple” adaptation job.
Meanwhile, we learned that Meta Quest significantly beat PlayStation VR2 in sales on Amazon this fall.
