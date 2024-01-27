Rec Room it is a “social” sandbox game that has a notable amount of users and is quite popular on the PC, which also had a version for VR headsets but which will not come to PlayStation VR2because the team considers conversion not economically justifiable.

What is perhaps striking is not so much the lack of the game on the Sony platform, given that it is a title that is not specifically aimed at hardcore gamers, but rather the motivation given by the team, i.e. the fact that this version could hardly lead to recover development costs of the port.

Considering that much of the work is done and it would only be a matter of adapting the game to PS5 and PlayStation VR2, these production costs should not even be exaggerated, beyond the certification processes and the entry fees requested by Sony, therefore the a worrying part of that thinking is that the team sees the amount of platforms installed on the market as too low.