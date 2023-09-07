As the late María Jiménez (the artistic antipode of Audrey Hepburn) would say, it’s over. Vacations go hand in hand. Final chapter of a summer in which sports news has become a ForoCoches thread and we have witnessed the fight between Putin and Rubiales to be the villain of the year.

That is behind us, and we begin the film season with an invasion of religious women in black and with their faces covered parading throughout the United States. No, it’s not that ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ has come true or that Donald Trump will be president again, it’s just (luckily) the well-thought publicity performance of the second part of the horror film ‘The Nun’, success from which today comes its sequel with the original title of ‘La Monja 2’.

Sister Irene, who is like Father Merrin from ‘The Exorcist’ (1973), once again confronts the murderous and malevolent presence of a nun in the fifties who is not satisfied with giving regulations in the palms of her hands, but rather who has a weakness for gruesome murders. This stubborn evil presence is like Puigdemont or herpes, which never ends. It is a film that will delight devotees of the genre and will allow them to scratch the arms of the multiplex seats.

Our Marta Nieto stars in ‘Verano en rojo’, another foray into the suburban thriller of Spanish cinema, with the inevitable José Coronado playing José Coronado, because he knows better than anyone how to pose as a tough and bad-faced guy. She is a detective who has to deal with some crimes in which the involvement of sordid elements of the Catholic Church is discovered, all taking place in the summer of 2010, with the World Cup in South Africa in the background.

Adaptation of a book that touches on tricky issues disguised as a well-resolved and best-executed police officer. The actors are more than correct in their roles and the mystery unfolds at the right tempo. Perhaps the only possible reproach is a certain taste of old man (due to that extinct journalist of race that comes out, and that is already part of the natural history museums).

An incomprehensibly funny French comedy entitled ‘The new toy’ is released in our cinemas. The protagonist is an idiot, up there with that other idiot who premeditated a murder in Thailand (a place widely recognized for its benign prison system), who finds a job as a toy for an arrogant millionaire brat (like Michael Jackson but in reverse). . The poor man with a heart of gold sentimentally educating an emotionally illiterate, plus family, is very popular, so at least we deserve to be made to laugh. They don’t get it.

If you are one of those who suffer from post-holiday syndrome (a discovery of self-titled emotional engineers), don’t go to see the depressing, intense and sometimes hard, ‘Passages’. It’s a good movie with the wonderful Ben Whishaw, but his uncompromising story about a couple who doesn’t handle the intrusion of third parties well, it’s not for “Cinema de Barrio.” Although he does not try to moralize, it is clear that selfishness is incompatible with love.

Does the last movie to review at the start of the season really have to be the Canadian ‘Panda vs. Aliens’? The only good thing is that the title sums up its plot. Its authors have a talent of Monegasque size, and they must believe that because it is animated, a film does not have to be funny or worry about being well done. After seeing it, one empathizes with Barney Stinson’s contempt for Canada (which I don’t share, because surely some Canadian is reading me).