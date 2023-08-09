Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Barcelona received a great morale boost after its 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, to crown the Joan Gamper Friendly Cup title, last night, in the first appearance of the team at the Louis Companes Olympic Stadium “Montjuïc”, in a confrontation whose title was that the club’s academy known as “La Masia” » Inexhaustible talents, giving hope and renewing the ambition of the team amid the difficult financial conditions it is going through at the present time.

And while Barcelona was suffering from a 2-1 delay in the score at the end of the first half, the changes made by coach Xavi Hernandez began to bear fruit, especially when the children of the “La Masia” academy began to participate, so the promising star Lamine Yamal topped the scene, after the owner of the 16th succeeded. Only a year old, after his participation in the 80th minute, in providing two assists in the second and fourth goals, he also contributed with a distinctive dribbling from the start in the attack that came from the third goal for his team.

And Yamin Lamal appeared at the end of last season, when he became the youngest player in Barcelona’s history to participate in a La Liga match, at the age of 15 years and 290 days, and the fifth youngest player in the history of the entire competition.

It was also Ansu Fati who scored the third goal for Barcelona, ​​​​as the 20-year-old is considered one of the most prominent talents presented by the Barcelona Academy in recent years, amid great financial offers that the Catalan club receives this summer to try to obtain his services.

Moroccan star Abdel Samad Al-Zalzouli scored the fourth goal for his team, and he started from the “La Masia” academy as well, and graduated to reach the first team, and after playing on loan with Osasuna last season, the 21-year-old returned with the aim of trying to reserve his place in the squad. Barcelona this season.