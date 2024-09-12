George R.R. Martin is part of the creation of the various HBO TV series dedicated to Game of Thrones and its various prequels and sequels. This does not mean, however, that he is not ready to criticize what has been created for the small screen. For example, the writer has spent strong words against House of the Dragon. However, it seems that he has only positive words for the next “spin-off” product of the saga: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. “I visited the set in Northern Ireland in July and loved what I saw,” Martin wrote in a statement. “A fantastic cast. [I protagonisti] Dunk and Egg look like they stepped out of the pages of my book. My readers will love them. I definitely love them. [Lo showrunner Ira Parker] he’s doing a great job.”

Martin’s criticisms of House of the Dragon Martin’s praise for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms comes just a week after the creator took to his blog to address what he called “toxic” changes to House of the Dragon’s story. In the since-deleted post, Martin explained that one of his problems with House of the Dragon It was about eliminating the plot of Aegon and Helaena Targaryen’s youngest son, Prince Maelor. The protagonists of House of the Dragon In the book version of the Blood & Cheese plot, the existence of the young prince is a major aspect with significant ramifications, and Martin indicated that initial conversations with House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal suggested that the character would appear anyway, albeit at a later date. However, this did not come true, as the series will end with the fourth seasonprompting Martin to reveal that this could impact the final two seasons of the series and hinted that “there will be bigger, more toxic problems if House of the Dragon moves forward with some of the changes that are contemplated for seasons 3 and 4…”

HBO’s Response to Martin on House of the Dragon HBO later responded to Martin’s criticism, acknowledging the difficult changes that the series had to make when it came to adapting the source material. A Targaryen and her dragons in House of the Dragon “There are few bigger fans of George R.R. Martin and his book Fire & Blood than the creative team behind House of the Dragon, both on the show and at HBO,” the statement read. “Typically, when adapting a book for the screen, with its format and limitations, the showrunner is called upon to make difficult choices about the characters and stories that audiences will follow. We believe Ryan Condal and his team have done an extraordinary work and that the millions of fans the series has amassed over the course of its first two seasons will continue to enjoy it.” Finally, let’s remember that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has “a different tone” than Game of Thrones. Here’s also the new release period: the Game of Thrones spin-off arrives first.



