The experience and knowledge of La Constancia after nearly 70 years in the sector allows it to provide spices and paprika characterized by their quality, wrapped in a presentation in the market that stands out for its care and attractiveness, what it has done in all these years. grow nationally and internationally. Its presence at the Food Fair has been precisely an opportunity to attract new clients, increasing its portfolio and diversifying it.

The company is in a moment of growth after expanding its facilities by 4,000 m2 more, adding a total of 9,000 m2 that allows it to have storage capacity for raw materials, production and greater stock to serve customers. in less time. “We are reaching new clients and countries with our products, making our 'know-how' closer to more and more people,” says the general director, José Peñaranda Martínez. In addition, the company has revalidated its IFS FOOD V8 certificate again with a High Level level, “which means that we continue to improve and make all our products with practically perfect quality, all thanks to the effort of the human team that makes up Productos La Constancia,” he adds. .

To their catalogue, in which paprika is the star product, they have recently added Pimentón de la Vera DOP, a product in high demand nationally and internationally, in addition to reinforcing their dehydrated broths with greater performance and developing a new product to decorate gourmet dishes, a black seasoning based on sea salt. They also have 100% Murcian paprika that their customers appreciate for its color, aroma and flavor.

“As our name indicates, we are constant in our performance, we take care of the quality and presentation of our products, making them safe for the consumer,” Peñaranda clarifies.

More information: www.productoslaconstancia.com