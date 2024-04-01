Home page politics

“The federal government has ordered, the federal government has to pay”: The police union expects problems in controlling the new cannabis regulations.

Berlin – The controversial cannabis law has come into force. Police representatives view this critically – they warn and demand. The police union (GdP) expects problems with controls. “Conflicts are inevitable,” said Federal Deputy Chairman Alexander Poitz to the news agency dpa.

“We are sure that due to various ambiguities and a lack of legal definitions, there will be clearly noticeable dissatisfaction, uncertainty and mistakes among everyone involved.”

The trade unionist referred to different distance regulations from facilities. In addition, the police lacked items such as precision scales or analysis instruments for checks. Implementing the law will take a lot of effort.

Cannabis legalization: This applies from April 1, 2024

The possession and consumption of certain amounts of cannabis has been legal for adults since this Monday (April 1st). Adults are allowed to carry up to 25 grams of the drug in public and 50 grams are allowed at home. You are also allowed to grow up to three cannabis plants at home.

“The burden of implementing the law lies on the shoulders of the states and municipalities. The federal government has ordered, the federal government has to pay,” demanded Poitz. He referred to what he said was an urgent need for training and equipment. “It shouldn’t be an obligation of the states to have to raise this money. It will probably be difficult enough to even set up the training.” (dpa/frs)