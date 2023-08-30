The ‘la Caixa’ Foundation will accompany more than 4,800 minors in the Region of Murcia who are in a vulnerable situation and need socio-educational support during their learning process on their return to the classroom, according to sources from the organization. It does so in collaboration with fifteen local entities in the territory and through the CaixaProinfancia Program, which offers help to families and educational support, leisure and free time, workshops, psychological care, speech therapy and psychomotricity, as well as school equipment, glasses and feeding.

According to the calculations of the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), families will spend an average of 500 euros per child on going back to school this year, 14% more than two years ago. As every year, the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation once again delivers educational material kits this year to all school-age boys and girls and adolescents (3 to 18 years old) who are part of the CaixaProinfancia programme.

With three different modalities to adapt to each educational cycle (infantile, primary and secondary), the school kits are made up of a backpack and a content that varies for each age group and that can include a case (with a multicolored pen, pencil, rubber and pencil sharpener), colored pencils, fluorescent markers, an A4 notebook, a set of rules, a compass, a scientific calculator and ecological file covers.

CaixaBank payroll



CaixaBank, on the other hand, has managed to exceed 6 million direct debit payrolls, a milestone that it had set itself to achieve throughout this year with the launch of a commercial initiative for the entire network at the beginning of 2023 and which means strengthening its position of leadership in the payroll segment in Spain, with a market share above 37%. Only in the Region of Murcia, the entity has more than 206,000 payrolls, which translates into 40.2% of the market, the entity reported. The collection of payrolls has also allowed CaixaBank to increase the number of loyal customers.