Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 00:19



The National Police has arrested 12 people in Murcia for allegedly violating the Immigration Law, within the framework of a special device against the exploitation of people developed in a dozen establishments in the Carmen neighborhood. The investigation determined the existence of several establishments dedicated to generic activities such as booths, clothing sales and multi-services, as well as nightlife venues.

The owners of these establishments used people in an irregular situation for jobs in very precarious conditions, with the false hope of getting their situation regularized. The device resulted in inspections in 12 establishments, where different sanctions were lifted and the arrest of twelve people for violation of the Immigration Law.