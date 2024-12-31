If there is one thing that has become clear this year, it is that television is more alive than ever. And the audiences have demonstrated it. After a course full of premieres, achievements and failures, all the networks have experienced a turbulent year due to the leadership war and have been shaken by one of the great events of the year: the emergence of David Broncano on public television with ‘ The Revolt’. However, this has little affected Antena 3, which closes the year unbeatable as the most watched channel with a 12.6% audience share according to data from Dos 30′ based on figures from Kantar Media. La 1, which has managed to disguise its results with months of leadership thanks to football and sport with the Olympic Games, is in second position with a 10.5% share, rising 0.8% compared to last year. Thus, public television displaces Telecinco, which after a complex year assumes third position with 9.9%, remaining within a tenth of double digits and closing at the lowest level in the last decade. Related News standard No La 1’s challenge with fiction after a year of failure in prime time Clara Molla PagánFormats such as ‘El Hormiguero’ (15.2%), ‘Pasapalabra’ (17.6%), ‘La Roulette of luck’ (20.1%) or ‘Cocina con Karlos Arguiñano’ are those that have boosted the Atresmedia network to once again take first place in the ranking. The arrival of Broncano to the Motorcycle strip has not caused ‘El Hormiguero’ to lose audience and programs such as the visit of Lamine Yamal (23.3% share and more than three million viewers) or Victoria de Marichalar (23% and almost three million viewers) are among the 10 most watched broadcasts of the year without taking into account sporting events. Despite some low results such as ‘López y Leal: todos contra el canal’, the network has remained firm with established programs such as ‘Tu cara me Sonya’ (19.7% share), which is the fifth most popular entertainment format. seen of the year behind ‘El Hormiguero’, followed by ‘El Challenge’ (14%), which occupies ninth place, according to data from Barlovento Comunicación based on figures from Kantar Media. La 1, which has managed to unseat Telecinco from second place, has suffered a turbulent year, marked by a crisis throughout the corporation after the signing of Broncano, which caused two dismissals, including that of the current president of RTVE as director of Contents as well as from former president Elena Sánchez in March. That, together with the crisis of the leak of RTVE’s opposition exam under the mandate of Concepción Cascajosa, has not left an easy terrain for the network. However, thanks to the Euro Cup held between June and July as well as the Olympic Games, they have helped boost a chain whose remaining data has not been as expected. In March, for example, the channel registered 9.2% while in June, thanks to football, it reaped 12.7%. ‘La Revuelta’ has become the most watched format on the network, without taking into account sporting or sporadic events such as the Goya or Eurovision, as well as the editions of the variants of ‘Masterchef’ or ‘Grand Prix’. However, the network has had to accept some failures such as ‘Dance as You Can’, with only 324,000 viewers and a 4.9% share. Also ’59 seconds’, which managed to register a 5% share in one of its programs, the hit ‘Masters of Couture’ with an average of 643,000 viewers, ‘La Ruta Morancos’ with 6.1% of quota. Few television battles have caused as much interest as that of David Broncano and his ‘Revuelta’ against Pablo Motos and ‘El Hormiguero’. However, other chains have had enough of having to fight against their own results. Telecinco is one of them. The network closed last year with low results, an institutional crisis after the departure of Paolo Vasile and the arrival of Alessandro Salem, who promised to turn around and make a new television. However, little has been saved from last year. Carlos Latre left as a collaborator of ‘El Hormiguero’ to debut alone in ‘access prime time’ with ‘Babylon Show’. With just three weeks left in the program, the network canceled its broadcast, leaving a 6.5% audience share and just 680,000 viewers. It is not the only format with which the chain has wanted to innovate. Telecinco bet during 2024 with new formats that have not had the reception it expected, such as ‘Demos: the great poll’, presented by Risto Mejide, garnered 7.2% in its last installment or Jorge Javier Vázquez and his ‘Diario’ that tells with 7.7% as of December 30. The objective of the entire group was to get away as much as possible from ‘Sálvame’ television and the social chronicle since Alessandro Salem left the group. But the truth is that it is one of the few things that works in the chain. Although the network has decided to renounce the content that differentiated it from the rest, programs such as ‘Survivors’ (20.2%), ‘Temptation Island’ (15.6%) or ‘Big Brother’ (16.2%) They have been the most watched on the chain this year. Fiction on televisionFiction has had a good year if we talk about Antena 3. After the end of ‘Amar es para siempre’, the network had the challenge ahead of it to keep its followers in front of the television with another daily series. And it seems that he has achieved it. ‘Dreams of Freedom’ has reached almost two million viewers with a 13.2% share, being the most watched series of the year on television. The same has happened with ‘Lord, give me patience’, the adaptation of the film in series form on the network that has made 12.5% ​​so far. Turkish soap operas such as ‘Family Secrets’ or ‘A New Life’ have also had a great reception with 10% and 11.6% respectively. Although Telecinco has not released many series, the premiere of ‘El Marqués’ was well received, averaging 11.3%. La 1 cannot say the same. While the afternoon slot has been good for the network thanks to the success of ‘La Promesa’ (12.1%), almost all the series that have premiered in prime time of public television during the year were not here to stay. The 1 premiered ‘Operación: Barrio Inglés’ left viewers in suspense, but did not obtain the expected numbers. It had a 5.8% audience share, and RTVE’s decision was drastic after only one episode: to stop the broadcast of the series without warning of return until after weeks. ‘Doctor García’s Patients’ was also another of the productions that coincided with its premiere on the platform, in this case on Netflix. After the broadcast of the first two episodes, the series arrived on Netflix in its entirety, so that the audience days later on La 1 plummeted and went from making 10.1% to no rise of 5.4% as of of the third chapter. It didn’t help that the series moved to late night shortly after its television premiere. One of the productions that was most promoted during the season premiere was ‘Zorro’. It premiered on La 1 three days after Prime Video. After the premiere, there was a drop of more than four audience points from one week to the next.

#audience #sports #unseats #Telecinco #minimum