Half of the country will be this Tuesday, December 31, the last day of 2024, in yellow warning for rain, fog or cold, with temperatures that will reach -6 degrees (ºC) in some points, as reported by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Specifically, at risk due to rain will be in Almería, in Andalusia; Balearic Islands; the Region of Murcia; or Alicante and Valencia, in the Valencian Community.

Low temperatures

Due to low temperatures, the provinces of Teruel and Zaragoza, in Aragon, will be under a yellow warning; Ávila, Burgos, Segovia and Soria, in Castilla y León; Cuenca and Guadalajara, in Castilla-La Mancha; and Barcelona, ​​Gerona, Lérida and Tarragona, in Catalonia.

Fog

Finally, Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza, in Aragón, will be at risk from fog; Salamanca, Valladolid and Zamora, in Castilla y León; Lérida and Tarragona, in Catalonia; Navarre; Rioja; and Álava, in the Basque Country.

Dana

During this Tuesday it is expected that the positioning of a dana in the southeast of the Peninsulatogether with the entry of humidity from the Mediterranean, generate an increase in instability in the south of the Balearic Islands and the southern half of the peninsular Mediterranean environment, with abundant cloudiness and precipitation accompanied by storms, with the probability of becoming locally strong and persistent on the coasts of the Mediterranean. east and southeast of the peninsula, also being possible on the Pitiusas Islands. An occasional shower in the early hours of the morning in the extreme west of Galicia is not ruled out either.

The provinces that are free

In the rest of the country, a stable weather, with slightly cloudy or clear skies in generalalthough, with abundant low morning cloudiness generating mists and fogs in areas of the Northern plateau, Ebro valley and depressions in the northeast, with the probability of being dense and persistent, as well as locally freezing.

The temperatures They will not experience major changes and decreases in maximum temperatures will predominate in the eastern third of the peninsula.and the increases in the minimums in the Balearic Islands. With this, the frosts, in many cases moderate, will continue to affect large inland areas of the northern half of the peninsula, the southern plateau and the southeastern mountains, without ruling out locally weak areas in Mallorca, and with the possibility of being strong in the Iberian, Central and Pyrenees.

Light winds with a southern component are expected in the Cantabrian Sea and northwest of the peninsula, tending to worsen on the Galician coasts at the end. In the rest, light easterly winds will predominate, moderate in the Canary Islands and coasts of the southern half of the Mediterranean.