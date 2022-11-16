“Live racism”, “hateful images”… are some of the reactions in the French media this Wednesday to the racist and insulting chant of several Argentine fans broadcast live last night on an Argentine television channel.

During a connection of the sports channel T&C, a reporter is in the street with a group of young fans dressed in the albiceleste shirt who sing a song that makes fun of the African origins of some French players and launches especially offensive intentions against the main French star, Kylian

Mbappé.

For example, they sing “they play in France, but they are all from Angola” or “his old woman is Nigerian, his old man is Cameroonian, but on the document, French nationality”.

harsh criticism

At this moment, the reporter reacts and exclaims “no, no, no, censored.” The public radio France Info begins its information with the phrase “live racism”, while RMC Sport considers that they are “hateful images”.

L’Equipe does not qualify the facts, but specifies that TyC has not apologized for these images, which have circulated widely on social networks.

For now, neither French Football Federation Neither Mbappé nor his entourage have reacted to this episode, which occurs just four days before the World Cup in Qatar, and in which Argentina and France could meet.

In the world past Russia 2018, France eliminated Argentina 4-3 thanks in large part to a stellar performance from Mbappé, who at 19 years old caused a penalty and scored twice. “Four years later, Argentine fans take revenge in the worst of ways,” says RMC Sports.

The Argentines warm up the next game against France by dedicating some verses to Mbapé that are criticized for their racist content but it must be recognized that they are ingenious and even funny. (They shit on racism). Gus morni evrivodi. pic.twitter.com/CDWmwJfvIK — luilo (@luislorenzor) November 16, 2022

EFE.