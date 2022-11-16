The G20 meeting concluded this Wednesday with a statement in which most of its members condemned the war in Ukraine. In addition, the leaders of the main economies of the planet increased the diplomatic isolation of Russia and at the same time reduced the confrontation between the different blocks of countries.

This two-day summit was rocked by massive Russian bombardments Tuesday against Ukraine and a missile fall on Poland which raised fears of an escalation of the conflict.

In short, a “majority” of the members of the G20 rejected the russian invasion to its neighboring country and called for the immediate withdrawal of troops from Ukrainian territory in a statement admitting that there were “other positions” on the situation in Ukraine during discussions on the Indonesian island of Bali, where the meeting was held.

It is worth mentioning that the G20 is made up of Germany, Canada, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. plus the European Union.

With these “verbal juggling” and after long and hard diplomatic negotiations, the group of Twenty managed to carry out a joint declaration that seemed impossible before the Bali meeting, which came amidst fears of a new cold war and which was also altered. for the incident in Poland.

The declaration includes an explicit mention of the war in Ukraine, something that until now was rejected Russia, China or India, and that it was managed to fit into the joint communiqué with the aforementioned nuance that the countries continue to be entrenched in their positions and alluding to a previous UN resolution.

The mention of war was, in fact, the “disputed” paragraph of the document, Indonesian leader Joko Widodo, who holds the rotating G20 presidency, said at a press conference after the summit.

“We talked about it until midnight, and finally the Bali declaration was agreed upon and went ahead,” he said. Different diplomatic sources explained that a large group of countries, including those of the European Union and United Statesput maximum pressure on the rest of the G20 members to manage to include that allusion to the war, under the threat that without it the summit would end without any agreement.

The G20 “had the responsibility of sending a very clear message to Russia and the world” against the war and “avoiding the division of sensitivities”, said the French president at the end of the summit, Emmanuel Macronwho added that the final statement thus includes it.

A Ukrainian gunner loads a shell near the town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, where troops have been held back.

The text highlights the need to “uphold international law and safeguard peace and stability”, including humanitarian principles and the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts.

“The use or threat to use nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts is vital, and making efforts to face crises, together with diplomacy and dialogue”, adds the text, which also states that the current era “should not be one of peace”.

“First of all, I am sorry for what happened in Poland. I urge all parties to remain calm and avoid escalating tensions. I have always said that war only brings devastation, and that we must stop it,” added the Indonesian president.

Jokowi, however, avoided answering directly about whether the latest events, the barrage of Russian missiles in Ukraine and the explosion of a missile in Poland, had threatened to close the document, only stressing the difficulties in getting it done.

For Indonesia, which has not given up its efforts to turn its G20 presidency into an occasion to build bridges between its member countries, the signing of the text is a point in favor in its diplomatic and geopolitical work.

Since the invasion, the G20 meetings under the Indonesian presidency, with a lower profile than the current summit, took place between boycotts, abandonment of the room due to interventions by the opposing “side” and without any document being signed, which did not make anyone wait. the relative harmony experienced at the current summit.

The missile explosion in Poland occurred near the border with Ukraine.

A dissent apparently maintained, even, despite the incident in Poland and the escalation of missiles against Ukraine, which revealed the greater isolation towards Moscow, whose representative at the summit, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left the day before, and blurred the hitherto usual division between blocks.

According to diplomatic sources and analysts from Bali, a more conciliatory tone was established after the meeting on Monday between the Chinese and US presidents, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, who, despite marking their many differences, opened a line of communication that was until then at near standstill.

Despite not having achieved significant concrete actions, the consensus between the members and the return to dialogue between the two superpowers gave a more hopeful result than anticipated.

“China can play a greater role of mediation together with us in the coming months,” estimated French President Emmanuel Macron, who said the summit sent “a very clear message” to Russia.

On the other hand, food and energy security also figured as one of the main concerns of the meeting, in which some of the countries hardest hit by this price rise participated, such as Turkey or Argentina, which on Tuesday saw a new inflation figure for 76.6 percent since January.

The member countries also requested in the final communiqué the extension of the agreement between kyiv and Moscow for the export of Ukrainian grains through the Black Sea, which expires on Saturday.

One of the architects of that agreement as a mediator, the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, declared himself “convinced” that the pact will remain in force.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With agencies