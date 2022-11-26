Home page politics

Of: Victoria Krumbeck

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said in his video address that citizens of Kyiv need more protection. Russian missile attacks caused widespread power outages.

Munich/Kyiv – People sit in the dark, have no water and no heating. Living conditions in Ukraine have deteriorated massively since the Russian war of aggression. On Wednesday there were heavy rocket attacks, especially in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which paralyzed the power supply. The technicians work around the clock, but power outages can also occur due to overloading of the power grid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the work in Kyiv and Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Selenskyj criticizes Klitschko’s work in Kyiv – the city is not well enough prepared

Zelenskyy has criticized the work of the Kyiv city administration in repairing damage after the massive Russian attacks on the energy supply. “Tonight 600,000 subscribers in the city are switched off,” said Zelenskyj in his evening video address on Friday. He expects quality work from the mayor’s office. “Many Kiev citizens were without electricity for more than 20 or even 30 hours,” he said. NASA images show the power supply situation in Ukraine. The country can be seen as a dark spot between brightly lit states.

The President did not name Mayor Klitschko. He was particularly annoyed that there were fewer heat rooms than necessary in the capital, which has three million inhabitants. Klitschko had reported in the morning that 400 of these contact points had been set up. In the event of power outages lasting more than one day, citizens should be able to warm up there; there should be electricity, water, first aid and internet.

Zelenskyj appeals: “Citizens need more protection”

“There are many complaints, especially in Kyiv,” Zelenskyy said. In fact, there are only functioning warming rooms in the civil defense buildings and at the train station. “There is still work to be done in other areas, to say the least,” the president said. “Kyiv residents need more protection.”

Nationwide, six million points of consumption are still without electricity, said Zelenskyj. On Wednesday evening after the Russian attack, there were twelve million consumption points. He warned people to be frugal even when there is light. “If there is electricity, it doesn’t mean that you can switch on several powerful electrical devices at the same time.” Every evening there are peaks in consumption, which in turn lead to new power outages.

Selenskyj and Klitschko put their political competition on hold during the war in Ukraine. But it continues, as the President’s statements show. (vk/dpa)