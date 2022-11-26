What will you be playing this weekend? After the hottest summer ever, which left a long trail until October, autumn has finally made its move, catapulting us into a cold and rainy climate, as is normal: the perfect time to take advantage of a break from work or study at the weekend and dedicate ourselves to our favorite pastime.

Games, as you know, are not lacking: perhaps you are still busy exploring the large (but problematic!) open world that we described in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet review, digging up all the delicious curiosities of the original Renaissance adventure Pentiment or swinging among the buildings of Manhattan with the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but if you have already closed these practices, it’s time to try something new.

Evil West stands as the most interesting release of the week: the action shooter developed by Flying Wild Hog projects us into a alternative far westinvaded by monsters and vampires, putting us in the shoes of a special agent belonging to an organization born to face this type of threat.

As we got to write in the Evil West review, the game layout clearly pays homage to God of War and offers solid and spectacular fights, however sacrificing the level design and the technical sector, both substantially dated. However, if you don’t pay too much attention to such shortcomings, you will have something to enjoy.

Staying on the action shooter theme, this week we witnessed the debut of Gungrave GORE, which is also available for free on Xbox Game Pass, but let’s say it didn’t go very well: the game was struck down by the votes of the international press and also our review of Gungrave GORE is quite ruthless towards the project.

Ship of Fools went much better, the maritime-themed cooperative roguelike developed by Fika Productions (ok, go ahead with the jokes), which you may be playing right now, while the very interesting Freud’s Bones has landed on Nintendo Switch, the all-Italian adventure inspired by the famous neurologist, father of psychoanalysis: a title that could really surprise you!

So tell us: what will you be playing this weekend?