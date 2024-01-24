kyiv investigates whether 65 Ukrainian prisoners were on board 'downed' Russian plane

Ukrainian authorities are investigating whether 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were to be exchanged for Russian captives in the hands of Ukraine were on board the military transport plane that crashed this Wednesday in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, as Moscow claims.

(Also: Russia accuses Ukraine of shooting down a plane with 74 occupants, including 65 prisoners)

“At the moment,” declared the Ukrainian Ombudsman, Dmitro Lubinets, “I am trying to establish the details of the incident and analyzing the information received.”. Lubinets asked the media “not to spread unreliable information” made public by Russia.

(You can read: Russia launched more than forty missiles against Ukraine that caused 5 deaths)

The representative of Ukrainian military intelligence Andri Yusov has also stated that this structure of the kyiv Ministry of Defense is investigating what happened in that Russian region bordering Ukraine.

Speaking to the Ukrainian-language service of Radio Freedom, Yusov also confirmed that This Wednesday he had planned a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.

(Keep reading: Russia and Ukraine toughen attacks: what has happened to the conflict in Europe?)

The Russian Ministry of Defense has accused the Ukrainian Army of shooting down the aircraft, an Il-76 military transport plane, in a “terrorist act” that was allegedly carried out with two missiles from the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, bordering Russia.

Moment when the Il-76 military plane was shot down.

Moscow claims that Ukraine shot down the plane “with the aim of accusing Russia” of the death of the Ukrainian prisoners.

(Also: Here's how the Israel conflict has increased tensions between the US and Iran)

According to the Russian version, three Russian soldiers and six crew members were traveling on the plane, in addition to the 65 Ukrainian prisoners.

At first, unofficial Ukrainian sources claimed that the crashed plane was carrying Russian missiles.

EFE