10 April 2024. It is the date that Alfa Romeo enthusiasts must mark on their calendar if they do not want to miss the presentation of the new Milan, the little sports car from the Biscione company which will make its debut in the Lombard capital of the same name. Just under three months of waiting therefore, a appointment for which Alfa Romeo absolutely does not want to arrive unprepared, which is why it is accelerating the development process of the car.

Latest stages of development

For this reason within the walls of the house, or at the historian Alfa Romeo testing center in Baloccothe Italian team of engineers from the Arese brand has intensified the final stages of the development of the new Milano: the model has in fact reached the final validation phases under the expert guidance of the same team of experts who gave birth to unique projects such as 4C, 8C, Giulia & Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Giulia GTA, as well as the current ongoing development of the 33 Stradale.

Team of engineers

We are talking about an extremely important car for Alfa Romeo, which will make its entry into the world of pure electric thanks to Milan. “The development strategies are coordinated by the sItalian team of engineers Alfa Romeo at the Balocco Proving Ground where the test drivers find the ideal conditions to test on the track the requirements and targets expressed by the Alfa Romeo dynamic engineers, responsible for validating the project”, the Arese brand makes it known. THE names of this team are those of Domenico Bagnasco, responsible for validation of the dynamic synthesis of the vehicle, Stefano Cereda, head of the project, and Luigi Domenichelli, responsible for vehicle development.