Beren Gökyıldız is the name of the little girl who appeared in one of the favorite Turkish soap operas of Peruvian viewers in 2021, playing Oyku in ‘Everything for my daughter’. Although it is true that the actress was first seen through the Latina signal with the figure of Melek in a Turkish production, many remember her for her second participation in the aforementioned plot.

At the time, he made the leap to the small screen at just 5 years old and over time he has established himself in the industry. After 6 years, she already had different productions under her belt, including films and series. For this reason, in 2016 she had already accumulated different awards on a personal level, including the Golden Butterfly, a Turkish recognition that is equivalent to the Goya, as the best child actress of that year.

Who is the actress who played Oyku, the girl in ‘Everything for my daughter’?

The Turkish actress was born on September 20, 2009 in Ankara, Turkey, and is currently 14 years old. At an early age, she began a completely successful acting career with a more than promising future. Thus, over time she became more known, which is why she obtained important roles in productions such as ‘Amor de madre’, ‘La familia de mi Husband’, among others.

Beren Gökyıldız is the daughter of a mechanical engineer and a graduate in Human Resources. Seeing her little girl’s talent, she decided to move from Ankara, the capital of the European country, to Istanbul to facilitate her interpretations. She recently had her birthday, exactly on September 20th.

In the Turkish novel ‘Everything is for my daughter’, she played the role of Oyku, a girl who suffers from a strange illness and who is under the care of her aunt, but who after finding out about her illness decides to abandon her and He leaves along with a letter in which he wrote the address of the house of who would be his father.

Beren Gökyıldız and her award for the best child actress in Türkiye. Photo: Beren Gökyıldız/Instagram

What is the current situation like in Beren Gökyıldız?

Currently, Beren Gökyıldız has dedicated himself a lot to social networks, from which he has been taking great advantage thanks to the fame he obtained at such a young age for his talent shown. Instagram is the app where you can normally see the content published by the Turkish actress, who has more than 1 million followers. Usually, she shares clothing posts or dancing videos, as it is one of her greatest passions.

On the other hand, he is also present on TikTok, in which he usually shares clips with his family and his co-stars. Likewise, she has also collaborated with brands such as DeFacto, with which he has been working in 2023.

Furthermore, an interesting fact is that the artist herself announced during an interview with the media Diez Minutos that she is a fan of the Korean K-pop musical group Blackpink and that she dreams of making a musical.