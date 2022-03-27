Home page politics

Of: Cindy Boden

Many women and children seek protection in Germany because of the Ukraine war. The parties argue about the registration. News ticker.

Escalated Ukraine conflict*: A German arms manufacturer delivered 5100 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine (see update from March 27, 5:35 p.m).

Seriously injured war victims from the Ukraine are now also being treated in Germany (see update of March 27, 6:24 p.m).

There will be criminal penalties for using the Russian "Z" symbol in several states (see update of March 27, 10:33 p.m).

There will be criminal penalties for using the Russian “Z” symbol in several states (see update of March 27, 10:33 p.m).

This News ticker on reactions from Germany to the Ukraine war* is continuously updated. More on the background of the Ukraine crisis* here.

Update from March 27, 10:53 p.m.: In the ARD political show “Anne Will”, Chancellor Olaf Scholz gave an unusually clear assessment of Russian President Putin: “I think all decisions are wrong, also from a Russian point of view,” said Scholz when asked whether Putin was still acting rationally . And he repeated the clear words of US President Joe Biden: “We will respond”.

Update from March 27, 10:33 p.m.: Several states have announced criminal penalties for using the Russian “Z” symbol in public. The Latin letter is used by supporters of the war in Ukraine. Berlin’s Interior Senator Iris Spranger (SPD) said daily mirror: “Setting the context of war with the use of the white Z, as seen on Russian military vehicles, of course means advocating aggressive war. That would be punishable, so we will intervene immediately.”

Lower Saxony and Bavaria announced criminal consequences for using the symbol on Friday. The SPD parliamentary group in the Stuttgart state parliament as well as the CDU, FDP and SPD in North Rhine-Westphalia also spoke out in favor of a ban on the symbol. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a white “Z” has often been seen on Russian tanks and uniforms. It stands for “Za Pobedu” – “For Victory”.

War against Ukraine: Germany cares for seriously injured war victims from Ukraine

Update from March 27, 6:24 p.m.: According to Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, Germany has started treating seriously injured war victims from Ukraine. “These are people who need very intensive care and who have to be distributed in intensive care facilities,” said the SPD politician on Sunday picture TV. Lauterbach did not want to say whether they were civilians or soldiers.

The people were brought to Germany via Poland. Here they would be distributed to the countries via the so-called cloverleaf system. The system was tested on the weekend with the first flights, and the financing is in place, said Lauterbach. “It will now be more.” Help where you can, added the minister. “Germany not only supplies weapons.”

Ukraine War: Kyiv buys anti-tank weapons from Germany

Update from March 27, 5:35 p.m.: The Ukrainian government has bought 5,100 anti-tank weapons from a German arms manufacturer. The German press agency learned this from Ukrainian government circles. had previously world and the image-Newspaper reported on the purchase. The Federal Ministry of Economics, which is responsible for arms export controls, did not want to comment on request.

Manufacturer of the RGW90 HH “Matador” shoulder-launched weapons is the armaments company Dynamit Nobel Defense in Burbach, North Rhine-Westphalia. The Ukrainian government will bear the costs of 25 million euros. 2,650 of the weapons have already reached Ukraine on Saturday, with the remaining 2,450 to be delivered in weekly tranches after completion by the end of May.

Admission of Ukraine refugees: Green leader calls for national crisis team

Update from March 27, 3:30 p.m.: In the discussion about a national crisis team for taking in refugees from Ukraine, Greens* leader Omid Nouripour is also pushing for coordination between the federal, state, local authorities and volunteers. Questions about the registration, accommodation and integration of the people would have to be clarified quickly. According to the Ministry of the Interior, 267,000 Ukraine refugees were registered by Sunday – that is, they came to an initial reception center or applied for state aid.

Nouripour suggested that refugee registration should be “taken at hubs to ensure orderly distribution”. The question of how the accommodation and integration of people should be financed must also be clarified quickly, he said Editorial network Germany.

Ukraine war: Faeser opposes refugee allegation from Merz

origin message: Berlin – The Ukraine war continues, people are fleeing: Germany is looking for solutions to provide the arriving refugees with the best possible care. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD*) has now rejected the registration of all refugees from Ukraine in Germany demanded by the Union. “We are talking primarily about children and women who have been fleeing for days, who have had to endure the cold on the Polish border,” the minister said daily mirror. The refugees should not be held up for controls at the German border.

“Just to clarify: people have the right to move freely here. And third-country nationals are of course registered,” emphasized Faeser in the interview. Ukrainians are registered as soon as they come to an initial reception center or apply for state aid.

Germany’s role in the Ukraine war: SPD Minister Faeser rejects Merz’s allegation

The SPD politician rejected allegations by CDU * leader Friedrich Merz that you hardly know who is actually coming to the country and where the people are. “The federal police get on the trains when they cross the border and check all passports. Anyone who does not have a passport or comes from a third country will be recorded and registered,” Faeser told the newspaper.

“95 percent of the people who flee to us from Ukraine are also Ukrainian nationals,” said the minister. So far, there is no evidence that Belarus, for example, is specifically sending people to Europe. There is also no evidence of possible terrorists who could try to come to Europe with the Ukrainian refugees.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens, right) and Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) distribute sweets to refugee children. © Boris Roessler/dpa

Ukraine war and Germany’s position: Bavaria expects a structured and coordinated approach

Among others, the Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) warned of a security gap when accepting Ukrainian refugees. “It is important that identification measures ensure that the arriving people can be identified,” said the chairman of the conference of interior ministers to the newspapers Funk media group.

Herrmann called on the other federal states to follow the Bavarian example. There the police not only register arriving war refugees, but there are also identification measures. The personal details would be compared with the search databases. “I also expect a structured and coordinated approach from the other federal states,” said the CSU* politician.

War in Ukraine: Hundreds of thousands of refugees seek protection in Germany

Since the beginning of the Russian attack around a month ago, the federal police alone have recorded 266,975 refugees from Ukraine in Germany. The Federal Ministry of the Interior announced this on Sunday (March 27) via Twitter. Most of them are women, children and old people. The actual number of refugees is unknown because there are no comprehensive border controls – it is likely to be significantly higher. It is also not recorded how many people travel on from Germany to other countries.

Ukrainians also do not have to register with the German authorities because they can enter the country without a visa for 90 days. They are only recorded by the authorities when they report to them, for example to claim state aid. (AFP/cibo/dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.