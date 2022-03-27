Airfare prices increased by up to 45% in the first half of March compared to the same period of the previous month.

A survey by the Kayak travel metasearch shows that the percentages vary according to the destination and registered an increase of 45% for Florianópolis (SC), 41% for Brasília and 40% for São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The study considers only the destination, without specifying the origin. Services provided by the companies, such as baggage dispatch, also rose from 6% to 36%, according to Uol.

For the economist at the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), Fabio Bentes, the price of oil affects the final price of the ticket, but it is not the only factor. According to him, the exchange rate also influences, and may be one of the reasons for the increase.

Bentes explained that the increases occur in the following proportion:

If the price of oil goes up 10%, kerosene goes up 6%

If the dollar exchange rate rises 10%, kerosene advances 6.7%

If the kerosene increases by 10%, the passage goes up by 2.1%

“In one month, the exchange rate dropped 6%, and oil rose 25%. As a result, aviation kerosene should be 15% more expensive, with an expectation that the rise will reach 19% in the coming days,” Bentes told Uol.

The expectation, according to the economist, is that the rise in kerosene and other oil-related factors will represent a 4% increase in ticket prices.

