Kyiv has no motivation to resume negotiations with Moscow, as this would mean a victory for Russia. This was announced on August 12 by Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine.

“Negotiations today with the Russian Federation will mean only one thing, that Russia has won,” the Babel newspaper quotes him.

According to Podolyak, Ukraine maintains a dialogue with Russia only at the level of resolving the issue of the exchange of prisoners, as well as the bodies of the dead.

“We have certain dialogues at the headquarters level on the release of prisoners, the exchange of bodies and so on. That is, there are dialogues on this humanitarian component,” the official specified, emphasizing that there are no dialogues from a military-political point of view.

Earlier, on July 18, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that if Russian-Ukrainian negotiations were resumed, their conditions would already be different. Prior to that, on July 3, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Kyiv would have to agree to the terms of the Russian Federation.

Prior to this, on May 22, the head of the Russian negotiating group, Vladimir Medinsky, announced the termination of the dialogue with the Ukrainian side at the initiative of Kyiv.

The last face-to-face round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 29 in Turkey. Prior to this, representatives of the parties met twice in Belarus.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR). It was preceded by an aggravation of the situation in the region, an appeal by the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help, and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

