“South Park”, one of the iconic animated series on television, has reached 25 years. As a number that marks a milestone in fiction, we can also consider it to be a sign to review its history, one that has maintained its essence and has fought against censorship for years.

The program presents us since 1997 the life and occurrences of four boys: Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny, who are perpetually involved in more than one problem in their Colorado town. With its sharp dialogues, each chapter came to please, annoy and win over the fans who enjoy the series to this day.

In the last 25 years, the program has had more than one objective. Thus, they have touched on issues, such as religion, that are still considered controversial today. Christianity, Islam and Scientology, as well as climate change deniers, cryptocurrencies, Phil Collins, Tiger Woods, smokers, “Game of Thrones” and death, have been recurring in his plots.

It is true that this anniversary is not the beginning of the end of “South Park”. Some time ago, Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a contract for 900 million dollars to continue producing the series for five more years. With its chapters in production, let’s remember those that gave fans something to talk about.

“Good times with guns”

Released in 2004, “Good times with weapons” was liked for the sequences presented in anime format. The plot takes us to see the boys lying to obtain weapons and their dilemma of whether or not to tell their parents, after Butters is injured. On IMDb it has 9/10.

“The Return of the Lord to the Two Towers”

The boys go on a mythical mission to return a copy of the movie “The Lord of the Rings” to their local video store, while defending it from the sixth graders. On IMDb it has 9.3/10.

“Butters Own Episode”

Butters is a character that was initially considered secondary in “South Park.” Over time, his sincerity cut through the show’s cynicism and finally in 2001 he had his own episode of his, considered to be one of his darkest. In this one, we see Butters’ mother trying to kill her son.

“You have 0 friends”

The chapter that “South Park” used to create Facebook. Booth gets a Facebook account created against his will, which brings him a lot of trouble. Kyle sends a friend request to the wrong person at and everyone decides to isolate him as a friend.

“Make love, not Warcraft”

The Emmy-winning episode is notable for its introduction to the world of World of Warcraft. Here, an adversary starts killing players online and the guys set out to catch him. To do this, they will have the help of company executives, who see them as their only chance to save the game. With hits directed at the gamer community, the episode was liked.

“The war of drawings”

South Park’s biggest criticism of religious censorship came in 2006, with a satire based on a Danish newspaper that angered Muslims by publishing a cartoon of Muhammad. The creators of the show intended to represent the prophet, but Comedy Central replaced him.

“The Simpsons have already done it”

An ode to the difficulty of writing an animated comedy episode when “The Simpsons” have already done everything. The strange thing is that Parker and Stone were complaining about this problem after only 86 episodes of “South Park”.