Ukraine and Russia will hold a new round of negotiations, this time for three days, from Monday to Wednesday tomorrow, and in Turkeyas announced by the member of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arahamiya, through social networks.

“Today, in the round (of negotiations) by videoconference, the two delegations decided to hold the next round in person in Turkey from March 28 to 30,” the leader of the ruling parliamentary faction ElServer del Pueblo said on his Facebook account. .

The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinski, confirmed the appointment, although without mentioning Turkey, on his official Telegram channel.

“Today another round of negotiations with Ukraine took place via videoconference. As a result, the decision was made to meet face to face,” he wrote, although he maintained that the meeting would take place from March 29 to 30.

So far, the two parties have met in person on three occasions – on February 28, March 3 and March 7. in Belarusian territory, while on the 10th the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov and Dmitro Kuleba, respectively, met in Antalya.

Since then, negotiations have taken place practically daily in videoconference format at the level of the two delegations and working groups.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is trying to mediate between the parties, said on Friday that in the negotiations between kyiv and Moscow “it can be said that there are agreements on some issues”, specifically on four of six points.

Among these he cited Ukraine’s refusal to join NATO.the recognition of Russian as a co-official language, as well as concessions regarding demilitarization and “collective security”.

On the contrary, Erdogan affirmed, Ukraine is not willing to negotiate the cession of Crimea to Russia or recognize the independence of the pro-Russian separatist regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, something that the Ukrainian president himself, Volodymyr Zelensky, has already made clear on several occasions. .

In turn, he has admitted that Ukraine will never enter NATO, for which he has demanded security guarantees from the international community, including Russia, in exchange for giving up that aspiration of the State.

Medinski maintained in this regard that the negotiations with Ukraine are “prolonging” because of kyiv and “there is no progress” on the key issues.

Kuleba also denied that kyiv and Moscow have reached a consensus on the main issues on the table., and stressed that the only official language in Ukraine is and will remain Ukrainian. “The negotiation process is extremely complicated,” she said.

EFE