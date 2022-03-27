<br><div id="">\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<article class="newsfull newsfull--gallery">\n\t\t\n\t\t<div class="newsfull__gallerylist">\n\t\t\t\t<div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Cadence. Enlivened with amber drinks, the couples give free rein to the dance.<span> Victor Hugo Olivas \/ Sergio P\u00e9rez \/ Debate.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648399330585\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/03\/27\/tambora-mazatlan-3_crop1648399310123.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Hike. The musicians come to walk several kilometers on the sand to find clients."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Hike. The musicians come to walk several kilometers on the sand to find clients.<span> Victor Hugo Olivas \/ Sergio P\u00e9rez \/ Debate.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648399395019\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/03\/27\/tambora-mazatlan-4_crop1648399373740.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Orchestra. Any type of rhythm can be heard along the beach."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Orchestra. Any type of rhythm can be heard along the beach.<span> Victor Hugo Olivas \/ Sergio P\u00e9rez \/ Debate.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648399447226\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/03\/27\/tambora-mazatlan-5_crop1648399424450.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Party. The beaches become celebration zones for visitors."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Party. The beaches become celebration zones for visitors.<span> Victor Hugo Olivas \/ Sergio P\u00e9rez \/ Debate.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648399495251\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/03\/27\/tambora-mazatlan-6_crop1648399477705.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Beauties. The best music is sung to beautiful women, representatives of Sinaloa, famous for their friendliness."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Beauties. The best music is sung to beautiful women, representatives of Sinaloa, famous for their friendliness.<span> Victor Hugo Olivas \/ Sergio P\u00e9rez \/ Debate.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648399547272\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/03\/27\/tambora-mazatlan-7_crop1648399523295.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Augury. The atmosphere that is felt on the beaches predicts the high season of tourism, which begins as Holy Week approaches."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Augury. The atmosphere that is felt on the beaches predicts the high season of tourism, which begins as Holy Week approaches.<span> Victor Hugo Olivas \/ Sergio P\u00e9rez \/ Debate.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648399605253\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/03\/27\/tambora-mazatlan-8_crop1648399576907.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Environment. Musicians have become a colorful presence along the increasingly crowded Mazatlan beaches."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Environment. Musicians have become a colorful presence along the increasingly crowded Mazatlan beaches.<span> Victor Hugo Olivas \/ Sergio P\u00e9rez \/ Debate.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\n\t<\/article>\n<nav class="navigation">\n\t\n\t\n\t\n<\/nav>\n<div class="boxpush">\n\t<img class="boxpush__img" src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1592921902666\/sites\/debate\/arte\/el-debate\/desktop\/img_push_ilustracion.png"\/>\n\t<h3 class="boxpush__title">Don't miss the latest news<\/h3>\n\t<p class="boxpush__desc">Subscribe to notifications and find out everything<\/p>\n\t\n<\/div><\/div> \r\n#rhythm #tambora #echoes #beaches #Mazatlan
Leave a Reply