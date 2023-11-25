At the beginning of Miss Teen Universe 2023, the candidates had the opportunity to enter the stage modeling and shout the name of their nation. Unfortunately, Peruvian representative Kyara Villanella tripped on stage and fell from the stairs. The Peruvian has been competing in the grand final of the contest. Since she arrived in Barranquilla for the competition on November 20, she has surprised the jury with her versatility and skill. Proof of this is that a few days ago she received an award for best catwalk.

What happened to Kyara Villanella at Miss Teen Universe?

Kyara Villanella arrived with great enthusiasm to the grand final of the Miss Teen Universe, but upon entering she had a trip that caused her to fall down the stairs. Fortunately, she was supported by a young man who was on stage, which made her also recover quickly. Far from appearing surrendered by the unfortunate episode, Kyara Villanella stood up and shouted out loud Peru. She received support from the public and was heard chanting her name.