The Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 9 more Ukrainian UAVs over Russian territory

On the morning of Sunday, November 26, air defense systems destroyed nine more Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the territory of the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions. This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, the military department reported that air defense systems destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that several drone attacks on Moscow had been repelled. The UAVs were destroyed in the Naro-Fominsk area, Odintsovo urban district, and also in Podolsk. There were no casualties or serious damage.