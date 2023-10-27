Kyara Villanela was not far behind and also congratulated Luciana Fuster for her resounding victory at Miss Grand International 2023. The young model, who will represent Peru on November 10 at the Miss Teen Universe —and she is a favorite— she dedicated an emotional message and stated that she has been preparing in the best way to play a correct role in the international beauty pageant. Kyara saw herself in the figure of Luciana for having received constant criticism. Now, she is optimistic and assures that she can win too.

What did Kyara Villanela say about Luciana Fuster after winning the Miss Grand International?

Kyara Villanela highlighted that, despite the constant criticism of Luciana Fuster, she decided to turn a deaf ear, focus on the work she had been doing and finally got her reward. “I remember when everyone criticized her for being a public figure and having won Miss Grand Peru… Now look, she won. With a lot of effort and perseverance. Congratulations,” she said.

“Luciana Fuster, you have silenced many mouths and I am tremendously proud that you were able to fulfill your dream. Now, with great honor and pride, shout Peru,” she added.

Kyara Villanela has been preparing to compete in November. Photo: Instagram

Finally, Kyara Villanela declared herself a faithful follower of Luciana Fuster and her triumph; Without a doubt, it motivates her to move forward and think about a victory. “Thank you for showing me that I can also achieve it despite the criticism.”

What did Jessica Newton say about Luciana Fuster?

Jessica Newton He gave his first statements about Luciana Fuster in ‘Mande qué mande’, after winning the long-awaited crown. “Thank you very much for the support. Thank you to all the people who have supported us these weeks and I hope it is clear that no one can tell another person that they can’t. Of course they can do it and fight for their dreams.”