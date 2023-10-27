Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/26/2023 – 21:48

Intelligence from the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police discovered that criminals were planning an attack against Governor Cláudio Castro (PL), his wife, Analine Castro, and their two children. The plan was discovered after the death of militiaman Matheus da Silva Rezende, known as “Faustão”, which caused a wave of violence in the capital of Rio.

After the discovery of the attack plan, the Rio de Janeiro Institutional Security Office reinforced the security of Castro and his family. According to the state government, rigorous investigations will be carried out to identify the masterminds behind the attack against the head of the Executive.

Rezende was 24 years old and died in a confrontation with civil police in a community of Santa Cruz, in the west zone of Rio, this Monday, the 23rd. On the same day, around 35 buses were burned in the region. Castro announced that 12 suspects had been arrested and would be sent to federal prisons in other states for “carrying out terrorist acts”.

The governor of Rio classified Faustão’s death as a “hard blow to one of the largest militias in the west zone of Rio”.

Read the note from the Rio de Janeiro government:

“The Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro informs that the Institutional Security Office reinforced the security of Governor Cláudio Castro and his family after the intelligence sector of the Civil Police identified an attack plan against him, the first lady and their two children.

The plan was discovered after militia attacks in the West Zone of the Capital following the death of Matheus da Silva Rezende, “Faustão”, identified as the second man in the hierarchy of a group of militiamen operating in that area. Matheus, who is the nephew of the faction leader, Luís Antônio da Silva Braga, known as Zinho, was detained during a Civil Police operation on Monday morning (23/10).

The information remains under rigorous investigation so that the perpetrators are identified and punished.”