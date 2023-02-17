The Georgian and the Nigerian put on a show and score the two goals that knock Dionisi’s team down. Twentieth championship victory for Spalletti

The words of “O’ surdato ‘nnamurato” accompany the last minutes of the challenge. It was the choir that Naples dedicated to Maradona and his companions, in the years of the championships. And today they are more relevant than ever. Another round, another trip, another success: Napoli also beat Sassuolo at home, in a clear and peremptory way, despite the fact that the result is not that heavy. On Mapei’s 2-0 there are the noble signatures of Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen, the new goal twins. Two pearls of technique and power. Two goals to be seen and reviewed in football schools. The leaders fly to +18 from Inter, with one game more, of course, but with the usual awareness. For the scudetto it really seems only a matter of time, even in the capital of superstition they are now struggling to hide their enthusiasm.

KVARAMAGIC — Mini turnover for Spalletti, who launches Olivera, Elmas and Politano for Mario Rui, Zielinski and Lozano. But Napoli is now a well-oiled team, where everyone is a precious cog in the cause. And the leaders’ first 10′ are surprising for their intensity and desire to bite the game. High blood pressure, intense pace and Sassuolo unable to put their head beyond their own half. But to unlock it you need a flash of genius, something that goes beyond the ordinary. And then Kvaratskhelia (12′) puts on the mask of Maradona and starts off with a solo of extraordinary power and beauty, closed with a right foot from the sweet edge that goes off in the corner, amid the roar of Mapei. Other than Kvara-mania, this is Kvara-magic. In ten seconds, the Georgian phenomenon explains the various nicknames conquered in Italy: from Kvaradona and Kvaravaggio, there is all the genius and talent in the shot that unplugs the match and gives Serie A a possible spot to advertise the championship abroad . See also David Ospina, with the hours numbered in Naples, where are you going?

THE ACUTE OF OSIMHEN — Having taken the slap, Sassuolo reacts immediately and Laurienté (14′) wins the melee with Di Lorenzo and kicks, the post chokes the scream of the goal in his throat. Napoli responds with a deadly restart from Osimhen, who runs away in depth, jumps Erlic and hits the post at Consiglio beaten. It is the prelude to the doubling, which arrives in the 33rd minute: another breakthrough action by Osimhen, who from a tight angle strikes Consigli on his post. For the top scorer it is the 18th center in the league but above all the seventh consecutive match in goals in Serie A: surpassing Higuain’s record (6) from 2015-16, the year ended with the record for goals in the history of Serie A. But the first time is not closed: Kvara gives away two chocolates that Osimhen and Elmas do not discard. Then Anguissa loses a bloody ball in the middle of the field which Frattesi converts into an assist for Laurienté. He ball into the net, but the Var recalls Colombo who cancels due to Defrel’s influential position. It remains at 0-2. See also Miguel Herrera: "If I'm not the chosen one, you have to support whoever they put in"

MANAGEMENT — At the beginning of the second half, Napoli builds three clear chances in six minutes, with Osimhen who first sends out another gift from Kvara and then commits Consigli from the edge. Napoli begins to manage energy – there is the Champions League on Tuesday -, Sassuolo tries to hang on to the match, looking for an episode that can reopen the match. Pinamonti (20′) misses the goal with a header, after which Bajrami shoots high on a free-kick from the edge. Ceide (34′) as soon as he enters tries to ignite Neroverde’s hope, but can’t find the goal. Spalletti removes Kvara, giving him a standing ovation. Osimhen also comes out five from the end, with a grimace on his face and his hand on the flexor of his right leg. Maybe a blow, maybe a nuisance. Certainly until official communications Naples will live the primacy with a slight state of agitation. But in the meantime, even at Mapei the “leaders are leaving” resonates, while Cholito finds the time to have the 3-0 canceled out for offside. Overflowing Naples that goes to bed with eighteen points over Inter and with the Scudetto dream ever clearer on the horizon. See also Carolina Marcialis, what a physicist! Lady Cassano enhances the web with her B side

