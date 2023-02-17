He continues billing with his talent. Shakira, by the hand of her niece Isabella Mebarak, launched a limited edition of a t-shirt with the iconic phrase of “Music session # 53”.

The collaboration between Shakira and bizarre shook the world of music and national entertainment. The “Music session #53” throws a lot of hints at Gerard Piqué and it continues to be a huge success, currently having over 325 million views. One of the phrases that has had the most impact is the following: “Women no longer cry, women bill”, going viral on social networks and being part of multiple memes. For this reason, the Colombian has decided to put on sale a special sweatshirt with those words.

Shakira’s new sweatshirt

The artist published a video on her social networks in which she promoted her new garment. “Limited edition sweatshirt designed by my niece Isabella Mebarak”, she reads in the post of instagram.

How much does Shakira’s sweatshirt cost?

The sweater was a resounding success among the fans of the Colombian, since they sold out quickly and it is no longer possible to get them. As it is a limited edition garment from ShakiraIt had the high price of $60.

The lucky ones will receive this coat within 7-10 days. For fans who did not manage to get it, on the purchase page there is a large amount of merchandise from the Colombian.

Shakira: who did you spend Valentine’s Day with?

In her social networks, Shakira showed her partner for Valentine’s Day. It was about her bunny Toby hers, which she showed on her Instagram stories with a red bow. “My fun Valentine,” she captioned the post.