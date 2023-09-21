This came during Sheikh Al-Sabah’s meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed the repercussions related to the ruling issued by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court declaring the unconstitutionality of the law ratifying the agreement regulating maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah concluded between Kuwait and Iraq in 2012, which was ratified and deposited with the United Nations in 2013, and the historical fallacies contained in the ruling. Towards Kuwait.

Kuwait News Agency quoted Al-Sabah as saying that the Iraqi government must take “concrete, decisive and urgent measures to address the ruling and the historical fallacies contained therein in a way that preserves good-neighborly relations.”

The Kuwaiti Prime Minister stressed the commitment to the security, independence and territorial integrity of both countries and to the agreements concluded between them and the relevant international resolutions, most notably Security Council Resolution No. 833, which delineated the land and sea borders between the two sides up to the 162 nautical mark.

Sheikh Al-Sabah also stressed Kuwait’s desire for the demarcation of the Kuwaiti-Iraqi maritime border beyond Mark 162 to be completed during the coming period and in accordance with international laws and conventions.

It is noteworthy that in 1993, the United Nations determined the maritime and land borders between the two countries, following Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990.. However, the maritime borders between Iraq and Kuwait constitute a point of contention between the two sides, as Baghdad wants the demarcation of the borders to guarantee its ability to access the Gulf Sea, which it needs economically and for its oil exports.