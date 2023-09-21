Dismayed, with a distraught expression and unable to contain her crying It’s like the famous Mexican graphologist Maryfer Centeno It was shown on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 20, to its followers on social networks. The renowned body analysis expert and influencer opened up and revealed the hard loss she faces in the face of death of her baby named Yorkie.

Trying to be strong is how Maryfer Centeno published a video on her Instagram wall where she made public the sad news of the death of his dog the one who describes like your baby and that was part of his life for 8 years. Visibly dismayed, the graphologist, who became popular on the Hoy program, spoke about what the departure of the canine named Yorkie Marín Centeno means in her life and in that of her husband, Carlos Marín.

“I don’t know how I can be walking. The house feels very big, Yorkie left today at 10:30 in the morning and when she left I even saw him smile,” Maryfer initially confesses while she is walking in what appears to be a shopping center.

Without makeup, with red eyes and sad body language is how Centeno continued giving details about the death of the canine born in 2014 and which ceased to exist on the morning of September 20, 2023.

“I feel immense painOr, I feel like I’m burning inside. But I wouldn’t change this pain I feel, for having met my baby… I still think that I was part of a miracle, the miracle of knowing him,” are the sensitive words that Maryfer expressed before breaking down in tears.

Maryfer Centeno bursts into tears at the death of her baby: “I feel immense pain” / Photo: Instagram @maryfer_centeno

Contrary to what many may think, the Mexican body analysis specialist emphasizes that for her Yorkie He was more than a dog and I saw him as a baby. whom he cared for, fed, with whom he shared trips, and eight wonderful years of his existence.

Who is Yorkie, Maryfer Centeno’s baby who died and from what

It should be noted that for a couple of days Maryfer Centeno He asked his followers for prayers for the health of his beloved Yorkie. Then she revealed that she was going through the worst moment of her life, because her dog came to her and to hers, so he was promised the day they got married to transform everything into more beautiful things.

Yorkie is a Yorkshire Terrier dog that was part of Maryfer Centeno’s family for 8 years and began to get sick during the weekend in mid-September. The canine presented discomfort, high creatinine, urea and phosphorus, among other aspects that caused tremor and discomfort. Although the graphologist and her husband took him to specialists and underwent treatment, the pet did not manage to stay alive.

That is why Centeno has shown a very vulnerable part of his personality to his followers since the canine he considered his son became ill and mainly now that he has died. On social networks they have shared messages of support in the face of his painful loss, for which she has not been able to be very active with his usual content.

