tense moment. Jimmy Santi suffered a decompensation in full competition of “The great chef: famous”, this Wednesday, June 28. In the advance that Latina showed about what will happen in the next edition, it is seen that the singer was removed from the television set to be seen by doctors. The production had to intervene in the unexpected situation. “I’m dizzy, I feel bad,” the musician is heard saying. Will he be removed from the second season? At the moment, the future of the interpreter of “Chin chin” in the gastronomic reality is unknown.

On the other hand, the advance shows that Mónica Torres’ kitchen caught fire. First aid personnel came to put out the fire that had started. Users showed concern about what happened and are looking forward to the broadcast of the chapter to really find out what happened.

Video of the advance: